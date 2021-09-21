ROS2-Industrial Training#

After successfully conducting 15 ROS-Industrial trainings in 2018 - 2020 at Fraunhofer IPA, we are offering our consildated course for ROS2 in September 2021 .

You can now register for our ROS2 & ROS-Industrial Training to be held from 21 -24 September 2021.



Due to current COVID-19 regulations the training will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams. We will provide docker containers for the workshops, so preferably use Ubuntu systems.

There are 2 types of tickets:

ROS-Industrial Member: Free

Regular: 800€

To skip ROS2 basic concepts on day 1, please mark it on the registration form to get a 100€ discount.

For any further questions, please feel free to contact us!