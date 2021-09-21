Virtual event  /  21. September 2021  -  24. September 2021

ROS2-Industrial Training#

After successfully conducting 15 ROS-Industrial trainings in 2018 - 2020 at Fraunhofer IPA, we are offering our consildated course for ROS2 in September 2021 .

You can now register for our ROS2 & ROS-Industrial Training to be held from 21 -24 September 2021.

Due to current COVID-19 regulations the training will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams. We will provide docker containers for the workshops, so preferably use Ubuntu systems.

There are 2 types of tickets:

  • ROS-Industrial Member: Free
  • Regular: 800€

To skip ROS2 basic concepts on day 1, please mark it on the registration form to get a 100€ discount. 

For any further questions, please feel free to contact us!

 

 