International Open Lab Day at the Future Work Lab

Experience our lab at work and try out what interests you

Experience the look and feel of the industrial workplace of the future: Adaptive assistance systems, collaboration between human and large industrial robots, smart sensors and virtual industrial engineering. We are opening our doors to international guests for a tour through our Future Work Lab. You will be able to visit our large Demonstrator World and talk to our experts about innovations of Industrie 4.0, artificial intelligence and the smart factory of the future.

Find out what the future workplace of manufacturing might look like during a free visit or a guided tour through our Demonstrator World.

We will be happy to welcome you at our campus in Stuttgart!

What is the Future Work Lab?

The Future Work Lab opened in February 2017 and is one of Germany’s largest facilities exploring the impact of Industrie 4.0 on industrial manufacturing. Occupying 1,000 m2, it offers a very close impression of the industry workplaces of the future. Our Demonstrator World showcases more than 50 demonstrators, covering the full range of future industrial work environments and bringing them to life. The Future Work Lab is open to companies, employees, employee representatives, politicians, researchers and other interested parties. In the period since 2017, we have had more than 12,000 visitors from all over the world.

Target Group

companies, employees, employee representatives, politicians, researchers and other interested parties

Qualification Goals

experience the look and feel of the industrial workplace of the future

Two events on your visit to Germany

Combine your trip to the Hannover Messe 2020 with a visit to the Future Work Lab in Stuttgart. The International Open Lab Day will take place on Friday of the week of the Hannover trade fair. So why not make your trip to Germany twice as rewarding? The journey from Hannover to Stuttgart takes about 60 minutes by plane and about four hours by train.

Organizer

Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA, Nobelstr. 12, 70569 Stuttgart & Fraunhofer IAO, Nobelstr. 12, 70569 Stuttgart