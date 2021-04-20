International Open Lab Day at the Future Work Lab

Experience the look and feel of the industrial workplace of the future: Autonomous systems will support humans with data-driven analyses and smart solution patterns during value-generating tasks. We are opening our doors to international guests for a virtual tour through our Future Work Lab. At the
“International Open Lab Day” on April 16, 2021
guests will have the opportunity to learn all about the benefits offered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) from experts at the two Stuttgart-based Fraunhofer institutes IPA and IAO.
We will be happy to welcome you virtually at our campus in Stuttgart!
In future, AI will be able to detect optimization potential, make assembly work easier and create staffing schedules: These are just a handful of examples of how AI can contribute to ensuring more resilient and more flexible production processes. However, this does not mean that humans will simply become subservient to algorithms, but shall instead continue to direct processes, working efficiently in an adaptive environment without having to take on so many control tasks.
Would you like to experience the industrial workplace of the future? Then register here to join the “International Open Lab Day” free of charge. The experts from the Fraunhofer IAO and IPA will virtually guide you through the Demonstrator World in the Future Work Lab and show a selection of new AI demonstrators and their concrete benefits for individualized assistance of employees in production.
The Future Work Lab opened in February 2017 and is one of Germany’s largest facilities exploring the impact of Industrie 4.0 on industrial manufacturing. Occupying 1,000 m2, it offers a very close impression of the industry workplaces of the future. Our Demonstrator World showcases more than 50 demonstrators, covering the full range of future industrial work environments and bringing them to life. The Future Work Lab is open to companies, employees, employee representatives, politicians, researchers and other interested parties. In the period since 2017, we have had more than 12,000 visitors from all over the world.
