Industrial exoskeletons: Ergonomic advantages for future work

Speakers

Prof. Dr. Urs Schneider

Moderator



Prof. Dr. Urs Schneider is director of the medical and biotech division at Fraunhofer IPA in Stuttgart and his own highly interdisciplinary Biomechatronics department. He also serves as head of the Human Technology Interaction department at IFF, University of Stuttgart and teaches medical device mechatronics at Stuttgart University. With more than 15 years of mechatronics engineering experience and a doctorate degree from Heidelberg University he is specializes in mechanical and mechatronic human machine interfaces in orthopedics, prosthetics and orthotics and human ergonomic and safety aspects. Urs Schneider has served in a variety of leadership roles in medical and health safety research committees in Europe and the US.

Verena Kopp

Fraunhofer-Institut für Produktionstechnik und Automatisierung IPA

Exoworkathlon: Performing physical work with exoskeletons - a live study

The presentation will feature aspects of industrial exoskeletons and especially the idea of the Exoworkathlon, a physical live experiment to be held at WearRAcon Europe and A+A in October 2021 in Germany. The Exoworkathlon includes different work tasks for industrial upper and lower limb exoskeletons to show and discuss an intra-individual comparison in specific tasks with versus without exoskeletons using different assessments.

Mr. David Duwe (MBA)

Head of Europe Ottobock Paexo

Exoskeletons in the industrial field, experiences based on more than 1,000 exoskeleton projects done



Since 2012, Ottobock has been playing a major role in the industrial exoskeletons segment. Based on 100 years of biomechanical experience and being a global player in prosthetics, orthotics as well as exoskeletons, we support companies, institutions as well as individuals around the globe to stay healthy and fit during their physically demanding work. But why do we actually need exoskeletons? Are they the solution to all our problems? And how does a company actually successfully manage to implement such a new technology into daily work tasks? Let's have a look together at our lessons based on more than 1,000 performed exoskeleton projects.

Dr. Peter Heiligensetzer

German Bionic, CTO & Founder

Strong & Smart: The next generation of exoskeletons

German Bionic IO is the world’s first and only fully connected exoskeleton platform, which seamlessly integrates in all industrial IoT environments and Smart Factory ecosystems to optimize logistics processes and maximize ROI. Remote maintenance capabilities and OTA software updates guarantee the highest uptime, while real-time data forms the basis for machine learning and advanced AI applications to further enhance worker safety and health, and simultaneously exploit further performance potential.





Dr. Sascha Wischniewski

Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (BAuA), Head of Unit "Human Factors, Ergonomics”

Exoskeletons – An occupational safety and health perspective

Musculoskeletal disorders are among the most common work-related diseases in Europe. The development of such disorders is often associated with high levels of physical strain in the workplace. Passive exoskeletons offer a potential approach that may help relieve these strains. The talk will give an overview of risks and chances associated with this technology from an occupational safety and health point of view.

