International Open Lab Day at the Future Work Lab

In future, AI will be able to detect optimization potential, make assembly work easier and create staffing schedules: These are just a handful of examples of how AI can contribute to ensuring more resilient and more flexible production processes. However, this does not mean that humans will simply become subservient to algorithms, but shall instead continue to direct processes, working efficiently in an adaptive environment without having to take on so many control tasks.

Would you like to experience the industrial workplace of the future? Then register here to join the “International Open Lab Day” free of charge. The experts from the Fraunhofer IAO and IPA will virtually guide you through the Demonstrator World in the Future Work Lab and show a selection of new AI demonstrators and their concrete benefits for individualized assistance of employees in production.

Agenda at a glance

Opening

Introduction to the Future Work Lab

Virtual tour of the lab Artificial intelligence: Examples of how AI can help companies improve their production and production organization Industry 4.0 in use: Examples of how systems on the shopfloor can be connected to each other and affiliated areas (e.g. production planning)

Short pitches on international offers

What is the Future Work Lab?

The Future Work Lab opened in February 2017 and is one of Germany’s largest facilities exploring the impact of Industrie 4.0 on industrial manufacturing. Occupying 1,000 m2, it offers a very close impression of the industry workplaces of the future. Our Demonstrator World showcases more than 50 demonstrators, covering the full range of future industrial work environments and bringing them to life. The Future Work Lab is open to companies, employees, employee representatives, politicians, researchers and other interested parties. In the period since 2017, we have had more than 12,000 visitors from all over the world.

Target Group

companies, employees, employee representatives, politicians, researchers and other interested parties

Qualification Goals

experience the look and feel of the industrial workplace of the future