Biointelligent Manufacturing

As the leading technology platform for a competitive, sustainable and resilient European Manufacturing, ManuFuture's high level group has decided to establish a new subplatform on »Biointelligent Manufacturing«.

We aim to propose, develop and implement a strategy based on Research and Innovation, capable of speeding up the rate of industrial transformation by convergence of technical, informatoric and biological systems. We would be very pleased if you would take this journey with us and actively participate in shaping this exciting field of research and development.