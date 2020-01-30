Seminar / 12.3.2020
Biointelligent Manufacturing
As the leading technology platform for a competitive, sustainable and resilient European Manufacturing, ManuFuture's high level group has decided to establish a new subplatform on »Biointelligent Manufacturing«.
We aim to propose, develop and implement a strategy based on Research and Innovation, capable of speeding up the rate of industrial transformation by convergence of technical, informatoric and biological systems. We would be very pleased if you would take this journey with us and actively participate in shaping this exciting field of research and development.
|
Time
|
Agenda
|
9:00
|
Keynote Lecture
|
09:45
|
Split up into smaller groups, Meet and Greet
|
10:00
|
Definition of work groups based on “Biointelligent Manufacturing” tasks and objectives (within groups)
|
10:45
|
Coffee Break
|
11:00
|
Identification of research areas (within groups)
|
12:30
|
Lunch
|
13:30
|
Consolidation of results from group work
|
|
Open plenary discussion
|
15:00
|
Formation of working groups
|
15:45
|
Election of spokesperson for working groups
|
16:15
|
Official Closing
|
16:30 – 18:00
|Fraunhofer IPA / Fraunhofer IGB Labtour