Seminar  /  12.3.2020

Biointelligent Manufacturing

As the leading technology platform for a competitive, sustainable and resilient European Manufacturing, ManuFuture's high level group has decided to establish a new subplatform on »Biointelligent Manufacturing«.

We aim to propose, develop and implement a strategy based on Research and Innovation, capable of speeding up the rate of industrial transformation by convergence of technical, informatoric and biological systems. We would be very pleased if you would take this journey with us and actively participate in shaping this exciting field of research and development.

 

Time

Agenda

9:00

Keynote Lecture

09:45

Split up into smaller groups, Meet and Greet

10:00

Definition of work groups based on “Biointelligent Manufacturing” tasks and objectives (within groups)

10:45

Coffee Break

11:00

Identification of research areas (within groups)

12:30

Lunch

13:30

Consolidation of results from group work

 

Open plenary discussion

15:00

Formation of working groups

15:45

Election of spokesperson for working groups

16:15

Official Closing

16:30 – 18:00

 Fraunhofer IPA / Fraunhofer IGB Labtour

 