Collaborative Data Intelligence – Vernetzung Digitaler Zwillinge und Künstlicher Intelligenz (KI)

In this expert workshop you will learn more about the benefits of Dassault Systèmes' business platform 3D Experience®. You will have the chance to ask your questions regarding the challenges directly to the expert. Using the example of Sourcing & Standardization, you will see how the Digital Twin and AI can work together.