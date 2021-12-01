ROS-Industrial Conference 2021

With ROS 2 on the rise, the robot operating system is more industry-friendly than ever and thousands of mobile and stationary robots deployed in industry use ROS. The conference brings together the ROS-Industrial Community to discuss new development topics as well as give newcomers and interested parties an overview of the software, activities and benefits.

This year’s conference event consist of two days. The first day will focus on more high-level, business related aspects of ROS and is perfect for newcomers and interested parties. The second day is dedicated to the community to present, explore and exchange about new developments and planning the community’s roadmap.

Veranstalter

ROS-Industrial