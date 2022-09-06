Organized and Co-Chaired by Thomas Bauernhansl, Robert Miehe and Ralf Takors

Biointelligence represents a new perspective for automation technology and creates a fundamentally new space for innovation. While current research in the context of digitalization is concerned with the integration of technical and informational components (CPS,IoT,etc.), we discuss the incorporation of a third (the biological). A system can be described as biointelligent, if it comprises of at least one biological and one technical component, which interact in a way that allows autonomous control and intelligent behavior. In this workshop we will focus on methods, tools and technologies that enable the development, implementation and deployment of biointelligent production systems.

Topics

Biology-technology-interfaces (BTI)

Biosensors, bioactuators, softsensors

Automation solutions of bioprocesses

Digital twins and complex modeling of bioprocesses

Enabling technologies for biointelligentmanufacturing

Sustainability of biointelligentmanufacturing

Aim

The aim of the workshop is to bring together researchers and practitioners and provide them with a platform to report on recent advances in the newly emerging area of biointelligent manufacturing After the talks of three invited speakers, we attempt to define the basis for a joint perspectives paper in a peer reviewed journal in a collaborative workshop

Workshop Program