The Biointelligence Summit convenes industry pioneers, researchers, and innovators to accelerate biointelligent manufacturing. This event focuses on the latest news and innovations at the intersection of biology, technology and computer science for the development of bio-based production systems. It provides a unique platform for companies seeking to integrate biointelligent solutions into their processes, tackle technical challenges in life sciences, or explore new applications of biology in manufacturing.

Key Focus Areas:

Biofunctional materials & surfaces

Personalized nutrition / "New Food"

Personalized medicine & pharma

Sustainable value creation systems

What to Expect:

Inspiring keynote speeches by leading experts

Best practices from industry pioneers

The latest research and technological advancements

High-level networking opportunities

Evening event for in-depth discussions

Target group: