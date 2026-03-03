Webinar / 21. April 2026 - 02. Juni 2026, 11:00 – 11:30
CNT Special – Innovation, Safety, and Performance with Carbon Nanotubes
4-part webinar series
Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) have become a key material in advanced technologies, from electronics to automotive applications. This short webinar series aims to provide participants with a comprehensive overview of CNTs.
Benefits for participants
- Compact knowledge transfer from basics to application
- Clear classification of opportunities and risks
- Practical examples for the coating industry
- Support with technology and investment decisions
Target Group
R&D staff, innovation managers, development and application engineers, materials and chemical engineers, coating and surface technicians, sustainability managers, decision-makers from the automotive, electronics, and energy sectors