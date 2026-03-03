Webinar  /  21. April 2026  -  02. Juni 2026, 11:00 – 11:30

CNT Special – Innovation, Safety, and Performance with Carbon Nanotubes

4-part webinar series

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) have become a key material in advanced technologies, from electronics to automotive applications. This short webinar series aims to provide participants with a comprehensive overview of CNTs.

 

Benefits for participants

  • Compact knowledge transfer from basics to application
  • Clear classification of opportunities and risks
  • Practical examples for the coating industry
  • Support with technology and investment decisions

 

Target Group

R&D staff, innovation managers, development and application engineers, materials and chemical engineers, coating and surface technicians, sustainability managers, decision-makers from the automotive, electronics, and energy sectors