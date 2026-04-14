SoliDAIR: Solid, rapid and efficient adoption of Data, AI & Robotics applications in production

The SoliDAIR project will host a public webinar on 11th June 2026 (9:00 to 12:00 (CEST)) presenting key technologies and insights developed within the project. The event aims to share results with the wider research and industrial community and to highlight how AI-driven solutions can support advanced industrial applications.

During the webinar, project partners will introduce three core technological themes: Visual AI, Data & AI, and Robotics & AI. Each session will provide an overview of the approaches explored in SoliDAIR and discuss their relevance for real-world industrial environments. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions during short Q&A segments following each presentation. The webinar will additionally feature a presentation of the Brose use-case demonstrator, showcasing how SoliDAIR technologies are applied in practice to address real industrial challenges.

We warmly invite researchers, industry representatives, and innovation stakeholders to join the webinar and learn more about the progress and impact of the SoliDAIR project.

Content:

Visual AI

Data & AI

Robotics & AI

Manufacturing

Production

Benefit for the Costumer

How to apply AI easy and fast in real industrial production

Target Group

Researchers, industry representatives, and innovation stakeholders