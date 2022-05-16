Roboter im Warenlager

Programm

ab 8.45 Uhr

Einloggen in den virtuellen Seminarraum, Technik-Check

9.00 Uhr

Begrüßung und Eröffnungsvortrag

Roboterstatistik: Marktzahlen, Anwendungsgebiete

Bedeutung der Robotik für die Logistik

Technologietrends und ausgewählte Praxisbeispiele

Dr.-Ing. Werner Kraus, Fraunhofer IPA

9.30 Uhr

3 challenges to consider before implementing eCommerce automation (in English)

Scalability & Flexibility: Why investing for 10 years does not make sense

Return on investment: How to choose the right business model for automation

Labour shortage: How to introduce fully automated fulfillment including robotic picking

Martin Mrva, Brightpick

10.00 Uhr

Automatiklager-Erweiterung Hase Safety Gloves

TBD

Timo Schönfeldt, STILL GmbH

10.30 Uhr

Virtuelle Kaffeepause mit Diskussionsräumen

11.00 Uhr

Urbane Logistik der Zukunft – automatisierte Nano-Warenlager für die Stadt

Rasant wachsendes Konsumverhalten beschleunigt die Nachfrage an Innovationen in der Logistik

Anforderungen und Herausforderungen der urbanen Logistik

Automatisierte Nano-Warenlager für die Stadt – Vorstellung des NoyesStorage, Use Cases und Anwendungsszenarien

Einblick in die Vision von Noyes Tech für die urbane Logistik der Zukunft

Christopher Mayershofer, NOYES Technologies GmbH

11.30 Uhr

Exotec Skypod Roboter – Der Einsatz von Lagerrobotern in Theorie und Praxis

Robotik versus traditionelle Automatisierung

Exotec Skypod Roboter

Was sind die Vorteile der Lagerrobotik?

Praxisbeispiele

Markus Schlotter, Exotec

12.00 Uhr

Delivering Supply Chain Resiliency through Robotic Piece Picking (in English)

Overview – what's driving the wave of automation in the warehouse

The story of RightHand Robotics

How to successfully deploy and scale automation

Leif Jentoft , RightHand Robotics Inc.

12.30 Uhr

Virtuelle Mittagspause

13.30 Uhr

Virtuelle Führung durch die Versuchsfelder des Fraunhofer IPA

14.30 Uhr

Autonome mobile Roboter für die flexible Automatisierung der Intralogistik im Warenlager und der Produktion

Markt- und Technologieübersicht

Anforderungsprofile der Kunden

Beispielhafte Anwendungsfälle für den erfolgreichen Einsatz mobiler Roboter

Martin Schmitz, HAHN Robotics

15.00 Uhr

Virtuelle Kaffeepause mit Diskussionsräumen

15.30 Uhr

Solving the picking and stacking challenge in logistics (in English)

Robotic picking and stacking has to cope with unknown Stock Keeping Units and parcels

Computer Vision combined with Deep Learning provides solutions

How to build the technical and commercial business case?

How to stay in control of your robotic automation?

Herbert ten Have, Fizyr

16.00 Uhr

SKY ENGINE AI – A synthetic data cloud for training of AI algorithms on accurate warehouse scene understanding (in English)

Introduction to synthetic data in computer vision

Introduction to SKY ENGINE AI technology stack

Examples on how to use the 3D synthetic data for training UAVs operating in a warehouse environment

A few examples of synthetic data for robotics and autonomous AI inspection

Jakub Pietrzak, SKY ENGINE Limited

16.30 Uhr

Abschlussdiskussion

17.00 Uhr

Ende des Webinars