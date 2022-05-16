Roboter im Warenlager

Programm
ab 8.45 Uhr
Einloggen in den virtuellen Seminarraum, Technik-Check
9.00 Uhr
Begrüßung und Eröffnungsvortrag
- Roboterstatistik: Marktzahlen, Anwendungsgebiete
- Bedeutung der Robotik für die Logistik
- Technologietrends und ausgewählte Praxisbeispiele
Dr.-Ing. Werner Kraus, Fraunhofer IPA
9.30 Uhr
3 challenges to consider before implementing eCommerce automation (in English)
- Scalability & Flexibility: Why investing for 10 years does not make sense
- Return on investment: How to choose the right business model for automation
- Labour shortage: How to introduce fully automated fulfillment including robotic picking
Martin Mrva, Brightpick
10.00 Uhr
Automatiklager-Erweiterung Hase Safety Gloves
Timo Schönfeldt, STILL GmbH
10.30 Uhr
Virtuelle Kaffeepause mit Diskussionsräumen
11.00 Uhr
Urbane Logistik der Zukunft – automatisierte Nano-Warenlager für die Stadt
- Rasant wachsendes Konsumverhalten beschleunigt die Nachfrage an Innovationen in der Logistik
- Anforderungen und Herausforderungen der urbanen Logistik
- Automatisierte Nano-Warenlager für die Stadt – Vorstellung des NoyesStorage, Use Cases und Anwendungsszenarien
- Einblick in die Vision von Noyes Tech für die urbane Logistik der Zukunft
Christopher Mayershofer, NOYES Technologies GmbH
11.30 Uhr
Exotec Skypod Roboter – Der Einsatz von Lagerrobotern in Theorie und Praxis
- Robotik versus traditionelle Automatisierung
- Exotec Skypod Roboter
- Was sind die Vorteile der Lagerrobotik?
- Praxisbeispiele
Markus Schlotter, Exotec
12.00 Uhr
Delivering Supply Chain Resiliency through Robotic Piece Picking (in English)
- Overview – what's driving the wave of automation in the warehouse
- The story of RightHand Robotics
- How to successfully deploy and scale automation
Leif Jentoft , RightHand Robotics Inc.
12.30 Uhr
Virtuelle Mittagspause
13.30 Uhr
Virtuelle Führung durch die Versuchsfelder des Fraunhofer IPA
14.30 Uhr
Autonome mobile Roboter für die flexible Automatisierung der Intralogistik im Warenlager und der Produktion
- Markt- und Technologieübersicht
- Anforderungsprofile der Kunden
- Beispielhafte Anwendungsfälle für den erfolgreichen Einsatz mobiler Roboter
Martin Schmitz, HAHN Robotics
15.00 Uhr
Virtuelle Kaffeepause mit Diskussionsräumen
15.30 Uhr
Solving the picking and stacking challenge in logistics (in English)
- Robotic picking and stacking has to cope with unknown Stock Keeping Units and parcels
- Computer Vision combined with Deep Learning provides solutions
- How to build the technical and commercial business case?
- How to stay in control of your robotic automation?
Herbert ten Have, Fizyr
16.00 Uhr
SKY ENGINE AI – A synthetic data cloud for training of AI algorithms on accurate warehouse scene understanding (in English)
- Introduction to synthetic data in computer vision
- Introduction to SKY ENGINE AI technology stack
- Examples on how to use the 3D synthetic data for training UAVs operating in a warehouse environment
- A few examples of synthetic data for robotics and autonomous AI inspection
Jakub Pietrzak, SKY ENGINE Limited
16.30 Uhr
Abschlussdiskussion
17.00 Uhr
Ende des Webinars