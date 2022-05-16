Webinar  /  16. Mai 2022, 09.00 Uhr bis 17.00 Uhr

Roboter im Warenlager

Herausforderungen | Trends | Technologien für den wirtschaftlichen Einsatz

Nach dem Erfolg von Industrierobotern in der Produktion in den letzten Jahrzehnten halten Roboter zunehmend Einzug in die Logistik. Beschleunigt von der Covid-19-Pandemie unterstützen der umfangreichere Warenumsatz im Online-Handel sowie technisch und wirtschaftlich attraktive neue Robotertechnologien und -bereitstellungsmodelle diesen Trend.

Sie möchten mehr darüber erfahren und Wissen aus erster Hand erlangen? In praxisnahen Vorträgen von Endanwendern sowie Technologieanbietern erhalten Sie einen Überblick über den Stand der Technik und Trends beim Robotereinsatz im Warenlager. Dies beinhaltet die Nutzung von Robotern zur Lagerlogistik und zum Kommissionieren (Ware zu Roboter, Roboter zu Ware) und die Verfügbarkeit neuester Schlüsseltechnologien. 

Aufgrund der zum Planungszeitpunkt noch unklaren Pandemielage findet das Seminar als Online-Veranstaltung statt. Hierbei haben wir uns die Not zur Tugend gemacht und neben dem gewohnt starken Vortragsprogramm aus dem Inland exzellente Beiträge aus den USA, Großbritannien, den Niederlanden, Frankreich und der Slowakei gewinnen können. Insbesondere freuen wir uns auch über viele neue und hochinnovative Start-ups unter den Beiträgen.

 

 