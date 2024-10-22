2nd Biointelligence Congress in Stuttgart

Do we truly want to shape production sustainably and, at the same time, not compromise on prosperity? This requires innovative approaches. Biointelligence can make that possible. The goal is to genuinely optimize established product and production structures sustainably. The key lies in the interdisciplinary intersection of life sciences, engineering, and information sciences.

Join us for a Global Perspective on the Biological Transformation of Industry. Experience cross-industry expertise in breadth and depth during this one-day congress for Biointelligent manufacturing solutions.



Explore the following focus areas at the Biointelligence Congress:

Biointelligent health systems: ATMP Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products, CAR-T cell therapies, tissue engineering.

Biointelligent nutrition: alternative proteins.

Biointelligent production systems such as digitally controlled cooling lubricant systems and Biointelligent actuators suitable for body-worn computers, soft robotics and shape-changing surfaces.

Biointelligent waste valorization: processing biogenic vaste into energy, negative emissions or new products such as bioprinting or additive bioproduction.

The Biointelligence Congress is your gateway to:

Promote targeted knowledge transfer through interactive exchange and learning formats.

Establish a robust network driving the Biological Transformation forward.

Generate valuable leads for partners and exhibitors.

Organizer: FPF e.V.

In Cooperation with: Competence Center Biointelligence, Universität Stuttgart, Fraunhofer IPA, Landeshauptstadt Stuttgart, Wittenstein Stiftung

To overcome the weaknesses of current production systems, truly new approaches are necessary. Biointelligence offers many opportunities - for small, medium, and large enterprises. Stay tuned for further details and be a part of the forefront of innovation at the intersection of bio-, hard-, and software.