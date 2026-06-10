Webinar / 22. September 2026, 11:00 – 12:00
Revitalizing E-Motors with AI
Worker Assistance and Redesign Tools for the Circular Economy
As part of the EU »RemaNet« project, a platform was developed to connect various stakeholders in the circular economy and provide digital solutions for sustainable value creation.
In this workshop, we will provide insights into the background and current results of the project and demonstrate how digital tools can specifically contribute to extending the lifespan of products.
Together with the participants, we will present and demonstrate selected tools live that were developed in collaboration with UC Electrical Motors and SPIN. This will highlight how companies can use digital support to make processes such as disassembly, analysis, and redesign more efficient and sustainable.
Participants will gain practical insights, experience the tools interactively, and identify potential applications for their own use.
Content
- Presentation and demonstration of digital tools that are hosted on the »RemaNet« platform
- Contextualization of the electric motor use case within the circular economy
- Motivation and benefits of digital solutions for businesses
- Insights into fast and slow redesign tools (SPIN) and digital assistance systems (Fraunhofer)
- Live demonstration of the tools with active participation of the participants
Benefits for participants
- Specific insights into a selection of available, digital tools on the RemaNet platform
- Guidance on different forms of digital assistance in the circular economy
- Direct knowledge transfer and interaction
Target Group
- Specialists in the fields of circular economy, electric motors, and digital assistance for assembly and disassembly
- System integrators in manufacturing
- Business leaders seeking new solutions, whether new to the circular economy sector or companies that already have solutions in place
- Automotive and other industrial sectors