Revitalizing E-Motors with AI

As part of the EU »RemaNet« project, a platform was developed to connect various stakeholders in the circular economy and provide digital solutions for sustainable value creation.

In this workshop, we will provide insights into the background and current results of the project and demonstrate how digital tools can specifically contribute to extending the lifespan of products.

Together with the participants, we will present and demonstrate selected tools live that were developed in collaboration with UC Electrical Motors and SPIN. This will highlight how companies can use digital support to make processes such as disassembly, analysis, and redesign more efficient and sustainable.

Participants will gain practical insights, experience the tools interactively, and identify potential applications for their own use.

Content

Presentation and demonstration of digital tools that are hosted on the »RemaNet« platform

Contextualization of the electric motor use case within the circular economy

Motivation and benefits of digital solutions for businesses

Insights into fast and slow redesign tools (SPIN) and digital assistance systems (Fraunhofer)

Live demonstration of the tools with active participation of the participants

Benefits for participants

Specific insights into a selection of available, digital tools on the RemaNet platform

Guidance on different forms of digital assistance in the circular economy

Direct knowledge transfer and interaction

Target Group