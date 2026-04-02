3rd Biointelligence Congress in Stuttgart

The Biointelligence Congress convenes industry pioneers, researchers, and innovators to accelerate biointelligent manufacturing. This event focuses on the latest news and innovations at the intersection of biology, technology and computer science for the development of bio-based production systems. It provides a unique platform for companies seeking to integrate biointelligent solutions into their processes, tackle technical challenges in life sciences, or explore new applications of biology in manufacturing.



Key Focus Areas:

Biointelligent Health: Personalized Medicine & Pharma, Scalable and Modular ATMP Production, Tissue Engineering, (Bio-)Sensors, Diagnostics, Simulation and Modelling for Medtech Solutions, Vital Data Analytics, Biofunctional Materials & Surfaces

Personalized Medicine & Pharma, Scalable and Modular ATMP Production, Tissue Engineering, (Bio-)Sensors, Diagnostics, Simulation and Modelling for Medtech Solutions, Vital Data Analytics, Biofunctional Materials & Surfaces Biointelligent Production: Data-Driven Bioprocess Optimization, Sustainable and Circular Value Creation Systems, Automation Solutions in Bioprocess Development and Manufacturing, Bioprocess Monitoring, Biomining

Data-Driven Bioprocess Optimization, Sustainable and Circular Value Creation Systems, Automation Solutions in Bioprocess Development and Manufacturing, Bioprocess Monitoring, Biomining Biointelligent Food/ Nutrition / Agriculture: Alternative Proteins, Cultivated Meat, Cereal Technology, Pet Food, Indoor Farming, Food Monitoring, Analytics for Aroma Technology, Agriculture Robotics

What to Expect:

Inspiring keynote speeches by leading experts

Best practices from industry pioneers

Latest research and technological advancements

Exhibition area with demonstrators

High-level networking opportunities

Evening event for in-depth discussions

Target group: