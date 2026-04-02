Live Event / 06. Oktober 2026, 09:00 Uhr bis 18:00 Uhr
3rd Biointelligence Congress in Stuttgart
Making Biointelligence Tangible
The Biointelligence Congress convenes industry pioneers, researchers, and innovators to accelerate biointelligent manufacturing. This event focuses on the latest news and innovations at the intersection of biology, technology and computer science for the development of bio-based production systems. It provides a unique platform for companies seeking to integrate biointelligent solutions into their processes, tackle technical challenges in life sciences, or explore new applications of biology in manufacturing.
Key Focus Areas:
- Biointelligent Health: Personalized Medicine & Pharma, Scalable and Modular ATMP Production, Tissue Engineering, (Bio-)Sensors, Diagnostics, Simulation and Modelling for Medtech Solutions, Vital Data Analytics, Biofunctional Materials & Surfaces
- Biointelligent Production: Data-Driven Bioprocess Optimization, Sustainable and Circular Value Creation Systems, Automation Solutions in Bioprocess Development and Manufacturing, Bioprocess Monitoring, Biomining
- Biointelligent Food/ Nutrition / Agriculture: Alternative Proteins, Cultivated Meat, Cereal Technology, Pet Food, Indoor Farming, Food Monitoring, Analytics for Aroma Technology, Agriculture Robotics
What to Expect:
- Inspiring keynote speeches by leading experts
- Best practices from industry pioneers
- Latest research and technological advancements
- Exhibition area with demonstrators
- High-level networking opportunities
- Evening event for in-depth discussions
Target group:
- Companies from Life Science & Nutrition, AgriTech & FoodTech, Process Industry, Manufacturing Industry, IT & Automation
- Political representatives and regulating agencies
- Academia at the intersection of biology, technology and computer sciences
- Investors and venture capital firms